Meghan Markle was separated from royal family at Wimbledon 2019 for shocking reason

Meghan Markle separated from royal family at Wimbledon 2019 for shocking reason

Meghan Markle was singled out at 2019's Wimbledon and made to sit away from the royal family for her choice of clothes.

This happened because she chose to wear jeans to the ocassion!

Meghan was dressed in a pair of denims, as compared to Kate Middleton, which is why she was separated from the rest of the royal family.

W! Magazine reported that she had no access to Royal Box because she was dressed in jeans.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has always had an inclination towards casual attire, reportedly abhorred adhering to her royal dress code.

As revealed by a royal insider, Meghan liked to wear flats, sneakers and denims on a day-to-day basis.

“She hated always having to be dressed to the nines as a royal and the old-fashioned rules and regulations — like wearing dresses below the knee," the source shared.

In addition, she used to flay royal protocol and “spend most of the day in sweats or yoga pants" when she was still a working royal.