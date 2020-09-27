Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Sep 27 2020
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle was separated from royal family at Wimbledon 2019 for shocking reason

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 27, 2020

Meghan Markle separated from royal family at Wimbledon 2019 for shocking reason

Meghan Markle was singled out at 2019's Wimbledon and made to sit away from the royal family for her choice of clothes.

This happened because she chose to wear jeans to the ocassion! 

Meghan was dressed in a pair of denims, as compared to Kate Middleton, which is why she was separated from the rest of the royal family.

W! Magazine reported that she had no access to Royal Box because she was dressed in jeans.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has always had an inclination towards  casual attire, reportedly abhorred adhering to her royal dress code.

As revealed by a royal insider, Meghan liked to wear flats, sneakers and denims on a day-to-day basis.

“She hated always having to be dressed to the nines as a royal and the old-fashioned rules and regulations — like wearing dresses below the knee," the source shared.

In addition, she used to flay royal protocol and “spend most of the day in sweats or yoga pants" when she was still a working royal.

More From Entertainment:

Mehwish Hayat leaves her 'crush' stunned with eternal beauty

Mehwish Hayat leaves her 'crush' stunned with eternal beauty
Queen Elizabeth's former royal chef details monarch's dining etiquettes

Queen Elizabeth's former royal chef details monarch's dining etiquettes

Prince Harry's Time's 100 interview reeks of discomfort: 'Duke looked regretful'

Prince Harry's Time's 100 interview reeks of discomfort: 'Duke looked regretful'
Place where Gigi Hadid gave birth to her daughter disclosed

Place where Gigi Hadid gave birth to her daughter disclosed

Max Ehrich throws shade at Demi Lovato in first-ever statement about split

Max Ehrich throws shade at Demi Lovato in first-ever statement about split

Kit Harington, Rose Leslie of 'Game of Thrones' fame expecting first child

Kit Harington, Rose Leslie of 'Game of Thrones' fame expecting first child
Jameela Jamil sends birthday greetings to boyfriend James Blake

Jameela Jamil sends birthday greetings to boyfriend James Blake
Emilia Clarke claims near death experiences helped her manage COVID-19

Emilia Clarke claims near death experiences helped her manage COVID-19
Piers Morgan rubbishes ‘deluded’ Meghan Markle’s dreams of presidency

Piers Morgan rubbishes ‘deluded’ Meghan Markle’s dreams of presidency
Fans reflect on the day when Meghan Markle closed her car door, criticise media for reporting

Fans reflect on the day when Meghan Markle closed her car door, criticise media for reporting

Princess Diana’s 'emotionally cruel' royal snubs leave royal fans shocked

Princess Diana’s 'emotionally cruel' royal snubs leave royal fans shocked
Jennifer Aniston’s Instagram debut record shattered

Jennifer Aniston’s Instagram debut record shattered

Latest

view all