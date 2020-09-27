Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Sep 27 2020
Prince William and Harry take $7million from Prince Charles in just one year

Sunday Sep 27, 2020

Prince Harry and Prince William have taken millions in just one year from their father, Prince Charles.

According to reports, the Prince of Wales spent nearly $7 million in 2019 to extend financial support to Prince William and Harry along with their families.

Express reported that from the period of April 2019 to March 2020, over $7million were spent on the two which was almost $750,000 more than what was spent a year before.

British fans of the royals weren’t too pleased with the amount especially the sum spent on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, now that they have stepped down as members of the British royal family.

“Now that she has left the monarchy, she should pay Prince Charles back for the designer clothes he bought her,” wrote one user.

Nearly 95% of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s lifestyle was funded by Prince Charles.

Emma Forbes, royal expert, told Page Six earlier this year: “If she’s going to live [in the United States], I can’t imagine Prince Charles will go, ‘Listen, go to Givenchy twice a year and get whatever you want and we’ll foot the bill’.”

