Sunday Sep 27 2020
Katie Price sparks pregnancy rumours with a cryptic post

Sunday Sep 27, 2020

Katie Price sparks pregnancy rumours with a cryptic post

Katie Price, who has been very open about her relationship with new flame, has sent her fans into frenzy after she teased them with a cryptic Instagram post about ‘something brewing’ with boyfriend Carl Woods.

Katie Price, the mother of five, sparked pregnancy rumours after she turned to Instagram and posted a cryptic message.

Katie, 42 shared an adorable photo with Carl with a cryptic caption, “Something is brewing and we can't wait to share it with you #healthyandhappy."

Fans started speculating that the lovebirds were expecting their first baby.

A fan commented, "Pregnant."

Another fan said, "Baby or marriage or making their own alcohol of some sort lol."

Earlier, there were reports that Katie and Carl Woods were planning for their first baby.

Katie and Carl recently moved in together and shared on the photo-video sharing platform that a baby is on the horizon after Carl discovered that Katie purchased an ovulation kit.

He says in the video clip, “If we're going to make a baby then we need the ovulation kit. I'm 31 - I'm getting older. You're 42 - you're even older.”

“So we need to know, don't we? I don't want to be an old dad. Do you want to be an old mum?” Carl further said.

Katie replied, “I already am - but I'd like to be older."

