Japanese actress Yuko Takeuchi’s body found in apparent suicide case

Japanese actress based in Tokyo, Yuko Takeuchi has recently been found dead in what appears to be a suicide. Her cause of death is still uncertain as no note was found within the premises.



Yuko is known to be 40-year-old at the time of her death and if her case is proved a suicide, it would follow in light of the surging suicide cases across Japan among well-known celebrities.



Other stars known to have died by suicide include actor Miura Haruma back in July of this year and reality TV star Hana Kimura back in May.

For the unversed, Yuko accumulated a number of domestic anecdotes to her name before her passing. After a successful debut back in 1996 for her role in Cyborg, the actress quickly climbed the ranks of the domestic market and landed hit after hit, including, the 1999 NHK drama Asuka, as well as the 2001 TBS drama Love and Life in the White.

Check out videos below:







