Prince Charles, Prince William termed ‘unfit’ to take over the throne after Queen

British royal family has over the years been immensely criticized in the midst of shifting times as some Brits seek an end to the monarchy.

According to Republic CEO, the public should be able to vote for a replacement of the head of state after Queen Elizabeth II as the first two in line, Prince Charles and Prince William are ‘unfit’ to replace her, according to him.

Graham Smith told Express that the idea of picking between two royal doesn’t seem plausible. "I think we need to move away from people sitting back as spectators being told who their head of state is going to be. We need to have a choice, it is clear people want to have a choice.”

"For years there has been polling saying that there is no majority in favour of either Charles, William or other royals succeeding the Queen,” he said.

"Clearly, there is a division of opinion and if you want to have a choice of who it is going to be you cannot just pick between two royals. You must have a vote, that is called a republic,” he went on to say.

"It is time to scrap the whole lot and let the British people vote for the next head of state rather than us being told we are going to be spectators that just have to like it or lump it when Charles takes the throne,” he added.

"The monarchy tends to survive because of the Queen. Prince Charles is not as well liked or supported. He is also much easier to challenge and criticise, the problem with him is that he cannot help himself when it comes to interfering with politics,” said Smith.