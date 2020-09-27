Can't connect right now! retry
world
Sunday Sep 27 2020
By
AFP

Palestinians blame Egypt as two fishermen shot dead at sea off Gaza Strip

By
AFP

Sunday Sep 27, 2020

Mourners comfort the mother of two Palestinian fishermen, who comrades say were shot dead by the Egyptian navy at sea. — AFP/Files

Hundreds of mourners on Sunday buried two Gaza fisherman shot dead at sea, as the Palestinian fishing union blamed Egypt and demanded an investigation.

Three brothers were fishing on Friday in the Mediterranean Sea off the Gaza Strip, a crowded sliver of land sandwiched between Egypt and Israel, when their boat was hit by gunfire.

Two died and their bodies were returned to Gaza by Egyptian forces, the union said, while the third brother was wounded and remains in Egypt.

Gaza's rulers Hamas also blamed the Egyptian army. There was no immediate comment from Egyptian officials.

As hundreds gathered Sunday in the central Gaza district of Deir al-Balah to bury the men, their mother pleaded with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to let her surviving son Yasser Zaazoua come home.

"Sisi, you killed two of my sons," said Oum Nidal Zaazoua. "If you have compassion, give me back Yasser who is still in detention."

Israeli security forces, who have imposed a blockade for Gaza for 13 years, say fishing is sometimes used as a cover for smuggling.

Directly south of Gaza is Egypt's Sinai Peninsula, where security forces are battling both clandestine trade and jihadist groups.

Sisi warns against bid to bring instability in Egypt after anti-govt protests

Afghanistan's Abdullah Abdullah to arrive tomorrow on three-day official visit

UN mediator says both sides in Yemen's war agree to exchange over 1,000 prisoners

Turkey vows full support to Azerbaijan, calls on Armenia to give up 'aggression'

New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern expected to retain power for next term, reveals poll

Palestinian govt thanks PM Imran Khan for 'strong rhetoric' during UNGA address

Trump, Biden head to first US election debate, giving voters a glimpse into their choice

One of the world's smallest countries calls for restraint as China, US lock horns at UN

'Brilliant' Amy Coney Barrett nominated as US Supreme Court justice

People should blame US for 'crimes and pressure' against Iran, says Rouhani

India's vaccine capacity will help 'all humanity': Indian PM Modi

Coronavirus: Italy avoids Europe's dramatic virus uptick, but for how long?

