Tuesday Sep 29 2020
Brad Pitt's girlfriend Nicole Poturalski sparkles in leather jacket as she attends Berlin premiere

Tuesday Sep 29, 2020

Brad Pitt's new girlfriend Nicole Poturalski has showed off her svelte physique in a leather jacket and skintight jeans during her appearance at Berlin film launch.

The German model stole the limelight by perfectly showing off her physique during her appearance at the premiere of 'Jim Button' and the 'Wild 13' in Berlin.

The 27-year-old opted for a cosy leather jacket and skinny black jeans as she snapped a selfie with her goody bag and popcorn from the premiere.

Pitt's lovebird rocked chunky boots, as she documented her attendance at the premiere.

Among Nicole's gifts from the premiere were an enormous poster of the film's star Henning Baum in character, which she carried under her arm.

