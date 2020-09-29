Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Sep 29 2020
Meghan Markle's case against a tabloid: High Court's latest judgment

Tuesday Sep 29, 2020

The High Court's latest judgment in Meghan Markle's lawsuit against the British tabloid is due on Tuesday (today) afternoon.

Judge Francesca Kaye, who presided over the hearing, will reportedly give her decision on the matter in an oral ruling at the High Court in London Tuesday.

The Duchess of Sussex is suing the tabloid over articles from February 2019, which featured parts of a 'private and confidential' letter from the Duchess to her estranged father, Thomas Markle in August 2018.

Meghan's legal team denied she "collaborated" with authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand for their royal biography Finding Freedom, and argued that references in the book, published in August, were simply "extracts from the letter lifted from the defendant's own articles".

The tabloid , at a preliminary hearing last week, sought permission to amend its written defence to Meghan's claim to argue she "co-operated with the authors of the recently published book Finding Freedom to put out their version of certain events".

The Sussex’s lawsuit against the tabloid is, at its core, over a letter. One that the Duchess of Sussex wrote to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, after a series of high-profile dramas: first, his decision not to attend his daughter’s May 2018 wedding. Then, a series of subsequent media interviews where he was critical of his daughter and her husband.

During the preliminary hearing last week, it was revealed that Meghan's legal fees for her High Court case could cost up to millions of dollar.

