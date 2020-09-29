COVID-19: PM Imran Khan reiterates call for debt relief to poor countries in UN address

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday reminded the international community of the crucial need for developing countries to be provided debt relief in the backdrop of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic which has hit developing economies hard.



He was addressing the Financing for Development High-Level Summit on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

The prime minister, speaking of Pakistan's fight against the virus, said that despite the country's financial constraints "we have injected over $8bn, [nearly] 3% of our GDP to protect our poor and keep the economy going".

"Debt relief, is one of the quickest ways to create fiscal space for developing countries. Therefore, in April, I called for a global initiative on debt relief," said the prime minister.



He said that subsequently, Pakistan initiated discussions on this matter at the United Nations and co-led the discussion group on debt vulnerability.



"I welcome the extensive menu of options by each of the six discussion groups. We must prioritise those actions that can have a significant impact and can be quickly implemented," the premier said.

He called for an extension by at least one more year in the G20 debt service suspension initiative. "The request for forbearance under this initiative should not affect the country's credit rating. This is due to force majeure, not mismanagement," he underscored.









