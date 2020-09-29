Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Sep 29 2020
By
Web Desk

COVID-19: PM Imran Khan reiterates call for debt relief to poor countries in UN address

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 29, 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday reminded the international community of the crucial need for developing countries to be provided debt relief in the backdrop of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic which has hit developing economies hard.

He was addressing the Financing for Development High-Level Summit on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

The prime minister, speaking of Pakistan's fight against the virus, said that despite the country's financial constraints "we have injected over $8bn, [nearly] 3% of our GDP to protect our poor and keep the economy going".

"Debt relief, is one of the quickest ways to create fiscal space for developing countries. Therefore, in April, I called for a global initiative on debt relief," said the prime minister.

He said that subsequently, Pakistan initiated discussions on this matter at the United Nations and co-led the discussion group on debt vulnerability.

"I welcome the extensive menu of options by each of the six discussion groups. We must prioritise those actions that can have a significant impact and can be quickly implemented," the premier said.

He called for an extension by at least one more year in the G20 debt service suspension initiative. "The request for forbearance under this initiative should not affect the country's credit rating. This is due to force majeure, not mismanagement," he underscored.



More to follow.

More From Pakistan:

PDM to hold first rally to rid Pakistan of 'unconstitutional system' on Oct 11 in Quetta

PDM to hold first rally to rid Pakistan of 'unconstitutional system' on Oct 11 in Quetta
Government drafts rules for manufacturing, using drones

Government drafts rules for manufacturing, using drones
Abdullah Abdullah says time for Pakistan and Afghanistan to 'define a new vision'

Abdullah Abdullah says time for Pakistan and Afghanistan to 'define a new vision'
Over 50,000 students unable to get into Sindh govt colleges as seats run out

Over 50,000 students unable to get into Sindh govt colleges as seats run out
Maryam Nawaz presenting a flawed narrative: Fawad Chaudhry

Maryam Nawaz presenting a flawed narrative: Fawad Chaudhry
NAB granted 14-day physical remand of PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif

NAB granted 14-day physical remand of PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif
Shahbaz Sharif family’s assets ballooned from Rs2m to Rs7,000m in 30 years: NAB

Shahbaz Sharif family’s assets ballooned from Rs2m to Rs7,000m in 30 years: NAB
PM Imran Khan to address UN session on ‘Financing for Development’ today

PM Imran Khan to address UN session on ‘Financing for Development’ today
Primary schools allowed to resume classes from Sept 30 across Pakistan

Primary schools allowed to resume classes from Sept 30 across Pakistan
Rawalpindi man opens fire at sister-in-law's house, kills 4

Rawalpindi man opens fire at sister-in-law's house, kills 4
PM Imran Khan inaugurates Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Road in Mohmand District

PM Imran Khan inaugurates Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Road in Mohmand District
Govt eyes provisional provincial status for GB: Gandapur

Govt eyes provisional provincial status for GB: Gandapur

Latest

view all