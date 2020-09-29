Can't connect right now! retry
By
Web Desk

NA committee praises Pakistan army's efforts for peace and stability

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 29, 2020

The logo of the Inter-Services Public Relations. — ISPR/Files

The National Assembly's Standing Committee on Defence on Tuesday lauded the Pakistan army's efforts in bringing peace and stability to the country, the Inter-Services Public Relations said.

The NA committee, headed by Amjad Ali Khan, visited North Waziristan where they were given a detailed briefing on operation Radd-ul-Fasaad and ongoing intelligence-based operations, the military's media wing said.

"[The] delegation was briefed about [the] socio-economic projects for [uplifting the area]," it said, adding that they appreciated the Pakistan army's efforts in bringing normalcy in the area and paid rich tribute to martyrs for their supreme sacrifices in the line of duty.

"On arrival, the delegation laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha," it added.

