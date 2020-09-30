Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Sep 30 2020
By
Web Desk

Justice for all: Women lawyers demand greater participation

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 30, 2020

Women in Law has released a statement highlighting the discrimination in the lawyers' bodies across Pakistan. -Graphic courtesy JD  

In a first, female lawyers in Pakistan are demanding an “urgent change” and an immediate end to discrimination in the legal profession across the country.

The organization, Women in Law, released a press statement on Tuesday, highlighting how “deeply disturbing” it was for upper echelons of the bar and the judiciary to have few or no women representation.

“The Pakistan Bar Council, the apex statutory body regulating the legal profession, has yet to elect a female member,” read the statement, adding that a woman has not, to date, been appointed to the Supreme Court of Pakistan in its 73 years of history.

The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) is the main regulating body for the legal profession and legal education of lawyers in the country.

There has never been any female representation in the PBC, noted the Women in Law. “Likewise, women’s representation in the provincial bar councils has also been unacceptably low,” said the statement. “The current data shows that women make up only 3% of the members of the provincial bar councils” and these councils do not adequately reflect female voices.

Before the elections of the bar councils in November, the Women in Law Pakistan, Women Lawyers Association, Women's Action Forum and the Aurat March Lahore have set down a list of demands, which include, fair representation of women in the legal profession, harassment-free workplaces and a voting process which encourages maximum participation of female voters.

More From Pakistan:

Firdous Shamim Naqvi has resigned as Sindh opposition leader: Governor Ismail

Firdous Shamim Naqvi has resigned as Sindh opposition leader: Governor Ismail
Pakistan to launch national emergency helpline post motorway gang-rape incident

Pakistan to launch national emergency helpline post motorway gang-rape incident
COVID-19: WHO chief backs PM Imran Khan’s strategy of balancing life and livelihood

COVID-19: WHO chief backs PM Imran Khan’s strategy of balancing life and livelihood
Karachi witnesses spike in COVID-19 cases

Karachi witnesses spike in COVID-19 cases
PPP leaders say PTI govt is anti-Karachi, hold Centre responsible for power crisis

PPP leaders say PTI govt is anti-Karachi, hold Centre responsible for power crisis
Inquiry underway against JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman, confirms NAB

Inquiry underway against JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman, confirms NAB
PM Imran Khan issues directives for early repatriation of Nawaz Sharif from London

PM Imran Khan issues directives for early repatriation of Nawaz Sharif from London
Govt seeks good relations with Opposition, but not at cost of accountability: Fawad Chaudhry

Govt seeks good relations with Opposition, but not at cost of accountability: Fawad Chaudhry
OGRA recommends slashing petrol price in October: sources

OGRA recommends slashing petrol price in October: sources
Nawaz Sharif bars party members from meeting functionaries of armed forces, related agencies

Nawaz Sharif bars party members from meeting functionaries of armed forces, related agencies
Govt allows Virgin Atlantic to operate direct flights between Pakistan, UK

Govt allows Virgin Atlantic to operate direct flights between Pakistan, UK
NA committee praises Pakistan army's efforts for peace and stability

NA committee praises Pakistan army's efforts for peace and stability

Latest

view all