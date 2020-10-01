Chrissy Teigen thought she almost lost her baby amid horrifying health scare

Chrissy Teigen almost thought that she has lost her baby amid her extremely complicated pregnancy.

The Cravings author took to Twitter to reveal that she was not able to hear her child's heartbeat in a horrific health scare.



"Just had a really scary morning," she wrote. "huge clot, almost save-worthy. The scramble to hear the heartbeat seemed like hours. I never thought I’d relief sigh so much in my liiiiife."

Teigen was hospitalised on Sunday following complications during her recent pregnancy.

"It kind of was like if you were to turn a faucet on low and leave it there." She stressed that her baby was healthy, but her placenta was unable to adequately support him," she informed her followers.

"In the simplest of terms, we can say my placenta is really, really weak. So I feel really good, the baby’s so healthy, growing stronger than Luna or Miles. He moves a lot, he moves so much earlier than they ever did," she explained. "Basically, he’s the strongest, coolest dude in the shittiest house. So, his house is just falling apart. It didn’t have a good foundation."

She then received two blood transfusions.

"hello from hospital. about to have my second blood transfusion which truly truly truly sounds more dramatic than it is. It’s an IV, but instead of fluids, the blood of some kind human being out there," she said.







