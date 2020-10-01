Sarah Ferguson furious over Prince Philip’s attitude towards Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew’s relationship with Prince Philip has always been rather ‘odd’ and one royal expert, Ingrid Seward believes it has to do with the prince’s personality change as a young teen.

Ingrid Seward claims that the duo’s relationship completely changed soon after the prince reached his early teen years and after his marriage, this tussle enabled Sarah Ferguson to rebel against her father-in-law.



Seward explained the situation during her interview with Express.UK, "Philip has had a very strange relationship with Andrew.

"I think when Andrew was born he was the son he always wanted, in the 1960s, this little boy was gorgeous, he was such fun, everyone adored him.”

"He was very naughty and he had that spirit. But I think when he grew up into a teenager he wouldn't bend his ways to his father and then their relationship deteriorated.

"And Fergie actually said to me once 'you should hear the way that Prince Philip speaks to Andrew, and I won't have it!'. And she really stood up to him. Prince Philip that is, which is an extremely difficult thing to do,” Seward admitted.

She concluded by saying, “So their relationship is probably not exactly great at the moment. But he would be saying to Andrew 'I told you not to hang out with these billionaires because they all going to want to use you and you didn't take any notice, you didn't take my advice'."