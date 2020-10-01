Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Oct 01 2020
Queen Elizabeth’s critics tighten the noose on monarchy, telling her she is ‘powerless’

Thursday Oct 01, 2020

Critics of the monarchy are pointing their guns at Queen Elizabeth II once again and questioning her weakening grasp of the country as the head of state. 

Her Majesty was told by Republic, an organization calling for the monarchy’s abolishment, that she is losing power and is no longer independent which is why she must give up the throne.

CEO of the organization, Graham Smith told Express: “The big problem is that our head of state should be independent from the Government and should be able to intervene when a Government says they know what they are doing is going to break international law.”

"You would expect the head of state to be able to say you cannot do that. The current situation is that the Government policies itself and its own standards, while making its own decisions,” said Smith.

"There is very little beyond a large-scale backbench rebellion that can be done to challenge that. The role of the head of state should be to protect the constitution and referee in the political process,” he went on to say.

"That would be great, but we cannot do that with the Queen because she is not independent and she is not accountable.”

“If you have someone stepping in and intervening, then they also have to be accountable for the decisions they make. The Queen can’t do that and won’t do that,” Smith continued.

"She has made it very clear, particularly with last years prorogation of Parliament that she will only do what she is told by the Prime Minister even if it is then judged to be wrong constitutionally,” he said.

"This really comes down to one of the big reason why we need to get rid of the monarchy. So, we can create the office of head of state and someone who can intervene and referee the political system when there are these big constitutional questions,” he added. 

