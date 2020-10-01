Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Oct 01 2020
By
Web Desk

Currency rates in Pakistan: US Dollar, UK Pound Sterling rates on October 1

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 01, 2020

Rolled Euro banknotes are placed on US Dollar banknotes in this illustration. — Reuters/.Files

The following are the closing rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market, on Thursday, October 1, 2020.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CurrencyBuying
Selling
Australian Dollar 117.5
120
Canadian Dollar 124
126.5
China Yuan
24.25
24.4
Euro 193
195
Japanese Yen
1.58
1.61
Saudi Riyal
43.7
44.4
UAE Dirham
44.8
45.3
UK Pound Sterling
213
217
US Dollar
165.1
165.8

