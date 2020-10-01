Bulls rock PSX as market gains 105 points

A trader is busy on call as resumes business at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) building in Karachi, on June 30, 2020. — PPI/Files

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday continued with a bullish trend as the KSE-100 index closed at 40,676.92 points, gaining 105.44 points, or 0.26%, as compared to 40,571.48 points on the last working.



A total of 371,732,175 shares worth Rs12.504 billion exchanged hands as compared to 473,730,084 shares worth Rs Rs15.372 billion that were traded during the previous day.

As many as 399 companies’ transacted shares in the stock market, out of which 153 recorded gain and 230 sustained losses whereas the share price of 16 companies remained unchanged.