Idris Elba will be pitted against a lion in new film 'Beast'

British actor Elba will battle a lion in his upcoming survival movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film titled "Beast" will be directed by Baltasar Kormakur for Universal Pictures.



Sharing plot details, the publication reported that the film would be similar to The Shallows, the 2016 survival thriller starring Blake Lively as a surfer stalked by a shark.

It said the movie is based on an original idea by Jaime Primak-Sullivan and the script was written by Ryan Engle.

It is not the first time Idris Elba would be starring in a survival movie.

The actor starred alongside Kate Winslet in 2017 "The Mountain Between US".



