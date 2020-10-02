Scott Disick spotted with new girl days after split with Sofia Richie

Scott Disick is reportedly dating a new mystery girl months after he and US model and fashion designer Sofia Richie called it quits.



The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was spotted on a dinner date with a mystery girl in Malibu, Calif on Thursday night.

Scott, 37 and his date arrived together in his Ferrari and also left the restaurant in the same car.



On their way out of the restaurant, Scott faced a minor inconvenience with his car.

Recently, Scott, who started dating Sofia Richie in 2017, announced his split with the model.

Also, Scott Disick shares three children with her ex Kourtney Kardashian. The couple called it quits in 2015.

As much as KUWTK fans still want Scott and Kourtney to get back together, looks like it is not happening anytime soon.