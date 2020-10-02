Is Apple working on a self-healing, folding display for iPhones?

Patent registered by Apple says that the self-healing property on the iPhone can be activated by an "externally applied heat, light, electric current, or other type of external stimulus". Photo: File

Tech giant Apple has registered a patent with US authorities for a folding display that may have self-healing properties and pave the way for a foldable iPhone ending users' worry of scratches and dents on their precious device.

A report published in Techradar said that the display mentioned in the patent has "a hinge that allows the device to be flexed about a bend axis", similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 2. The same document says that the layer may have a self-healing property which can be activated by an "externally applied heat, light, electric current, or other type of external stimulus".

According to the publication, the patent hints that the folding display could repair itself while the apple device is being charged.

However, Techradar reported that it was unlikely that such a substance could completely heal big scratches or marks on the display, but it did acknowledge that it would minimise minor damage.

It also reported that the patent suggests that Apple laptops and iPads could be equipped with bendable, self-healing display technology, making it useable across multiple devices.

Techradar noted that the filing of patents may not necessarily mean that the end product may emerge in markets but does indicate that Apple's research and development division was thinking of such an idea. It also shared that the screens may not feature in the iPhone 12 but may appear next year, if ready.