PPP leader Nayyar Bukhari tests positive for coronavirus

A picture of former Senate chairman Nayyar Bukhari. Photo: file

KARACHI: PPP Secretary-General Nayyar Bukhari tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday, according to a statement from the party.



The party said that Bukhari had himself tested for the infection after he experienced a high temperature following a meeting of the party a few days ago.



Bukhari is a senior leader of the party who is also a senator from Islamabad. He has served as the sixth chairman of the Senate of Pakistan from March 2012-2015.

He is also a key member of the Senate Standing Committee on Water and Power since 17 April 2009.



The 66-year-old politician, an advocate by profession, has been actively participating in politics since the late 1960s.

