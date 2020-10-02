PPP leader Nayyar Bukhari tests positive for coronavirus

Friday Oct 02, 2020
KARACHI: PPP Secretary-General Nayyar Bukhari tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday, according to a statement from the party.
The party said that Bukhari had himself tested for the infection after he experienced a high temperature following a meeting of the party a few days ago.
Bukhari is a senior leader of the party who is also a senator from Islamabad. He has served as the sixth chairman of the Senate of Pakistan from March 2012-2015.
He is also a key member of the Senate Standing Committee on Water and Power since 17 April 2009.
The 66-year-old politician, an advocate by profession, has been actively participating in politics since the late 1960s.