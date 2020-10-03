Can't connect right now! retry
Weather to remain hot and dry in Pakistan today

Met Office forecasts that the hot and dry weather is likely to continue in most parts of the country on Sunday as well. Photo: File 

ISLAMABAD: Mainly hot and dry weather will persist in the country with light rain expected in a few districts of Gilgit-Baltistan, said the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday.

The PMD maintained that continental air continues to prevail over most parts of the country.

Meanwhile, the Met Office predicted that hot and dry spell likely to continue in most parts of the country on Sunday. Light rain is expected in few districts of GB.

Furthermore, Turbat and Noor Pur Thal were the hottest cities in the country on Friday with 42°C followed by Shaheed Benazirabad which recorded 41°C.

