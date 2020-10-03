Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Oct 03 2020
Prince Harry earns praise for serving UK from miles away despite mounting criticism

Saturday Oct 03, 2020

Prince Harry, despite the criticism of having left his life in the UK behind, is still working for his country from across the pond.

The Duke of Sussex has been getting ample flak over his past few moves following his exit but he is now getting fiercely defended by royal commentators and experts who laud his dedication for his country despite mounting criticism.

As Meghan Marke and Prince Harry called for an end towards “structural racism” in the UK in their latest interview, journalist Nina Myskow defended the two during an argument with Dawn Neesom on Jeremy Vine’s Channel 5 show.

"No, I'd be more impressed if he was here doing his job. If he was actually helping out in this country instead of lecturing us,” said Neesom.

Myskow fought back saying: “I think that's unfair. Harry has done a lot for this country and obviously still wants to do a lot.”

"Think of the Invictus Games, think of the work he's done with all that. He's still continuing to work, he's working as much as he can,” she added. 

