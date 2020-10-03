Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Oct 03 2020
By
Web Desk

PTI MNA 'inaugurates' U-turn in Islamabad

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 03, 2020

The U-Turn inaugurated by Ali Nawaz Awan in Islamabad. — Twitter(@Shabbirwargama1)

In what can only be described as either an epic attempt at self-deprecating humour or an act of blissful ignorance, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan recently inaugurated a U-turn in Islamabad. 

According to a tweet, the PM's aide inaugurated the U-turn in the Satra Meel area of Bhara Kahu.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Opposition has mocked the government for repeatedly taking decisions that have gone against its promises — with "U-turn" a term often used to describe the PTI's governance.

It is unclear whether the 'inauguration' of an actual U-turn by the PTI MNA was a light-hearted joke or a serious affair. 

More From Pakistan:

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman appointed PDM's first leader

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman appointed PDM's first leader
Federal, Sindh govts agree to initiate trial runs of local trains in Karachi

Federal, Sindh govts agree to initiate trial runs of local trains in Karachi
24k gold rate in Pakistan decreases by Rs200 per tola on October 3

24k gold rate in Pakistan decreases by Rs200 per tola on October 3
Kartarpur Corridor: Pakistan welcomes Sikh pilgrims, but India not yet willing to send them

Kartarpur Corridor: Pakistan welcomes Sikh pilgrims, but India not yet willing to send them
PM Imran Khan wrong to allow airing of Nawaz Sharif's speeches: Sheikh Rashid

PM Imran Khan wrong to allow airing of Nawaz Sharif's speeches: Sheikh Rashid
Court approves bail for PML-N's Nehal Hashmi, sons in police scuffle case

Court approves bail for PML-N's Nehal Hashmi, sons in police scuffle case
Azerbaijanis display flags of Pakistan and Turkey in Baku

Azerbaijanis display flags of Pakistan and Turkey in Baku
PMC appoints NUMS as examination authority for MDCAT

PMC appoints NUMS as examination authority for MDCAT
Weather to remain hot and dry in Pakistan today

Weather to remain hot and dry in Pakistan today
Celebrities 'greatly interested' in Lahore’s Ravi River Front Project, PM Imran Khan told

Celebrities 'greatly interested' in Lahore’s Ravi River Front Project, PM Imran Khan told
Girl allegedly gang-raped in Lahore hotel

Girl allegedly gang-raped in Lahore hotel
Gilgit-Baltistan CM says army won’t be deployed for elections

Gilgit-Baltistan CM says army won’t be deployed for elections

Latest

view all