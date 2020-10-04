Coronavirus: Micro lockdown imposed in Karachi's Malir as active cases surge to 330

An otherwise busy area in Karachi wears a deserted look during a lockdown imposed in the city a few months ago. Photo: file

KARACHI: A micro lockdown was imposed in the city's Malir area on Saturday, as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the city, with positive cases in the district rising to 330.



The deputy commissioner ordered a lockdown after taking into consideration the recommendations of the Malir district health officer. The micro lockdown has been imposed in the district till October 15 n accordance with the powers conferred by Section 3(3) of the Sindh Epidemic Diseases Act 2014.

Twelve active coronavirus cases have been reported in the Jafar-e-Tayyar Cooperative Housing Society, 11 in the Malir Cantonment, five in a house in Askari-V, five more in Malir Colony, four in the Port Qasim area, three in the Bin Qasim area, three more in Gulshan-e-Hadeed, two in Saeedabad, and one each in Shadman Town and Sherpao Colony.

Over 140 restaurants in Karachi sealed for violating coronavirus SOPs



From September 30 to October 2, 146 restaurants in Karachi were fined Rs0.7 million and sealed for violating the coronavirus SOPs, according to the commissioner. Two restaurants in Jamshed Quarters were sealed on Saturday and eight others were issued with warnings on the same day.

Ten grocers, pharmacies and factories were sealed and fined over Rs1.8 million during the three days. Four educational institutions and nine wedding halls were also sealed. In District South, 62 wedding halls were inspected and fined Rs20,000.

Thirty restaurants were inspected in District East, 14 in District Malir and 12 in District West. Nine were also inspected in District Central, where five were issued with warnings and two were sealed. Forty were inspected in District Korangi, where 10 were issued with warnings and seven were sealed.

Twelve educational institutions were inspected in District South, where four were sealed. Twenty-five were inspected in District West, where nine were issued with warnings. Six were inspected in District Central and three in District Malir, where all of them were issued with warnings.

Seven shops, pharmacies and factories were inspected in District South, where four were sealed and three were issued with warnings. Four were inspected in District East, where one was fined and three were sealed.

Eighteen were inspected in District West, where nine were fined and three were issued with warnings. Twenty-two were inspected in District Central, where 11 were issued with warnings and three were sealed. Thirteen were inspected in District Korangi, where six were issued with warnings.

Sindh govt imposes lockdown in Creek Vista Apartments, Askari III

A few days ago, the Sindh government had imposed a mini smart lockdown in district south. The Creek Vista Apartments and Askari III areas in Karachi were placed under lockdown after seven active cases in each area were reported.

Read more: COVID-19: Sindh govt imposes micro smart lockdown in Karachi's Creek Vista Apartments, Askari III Seven hundred and two people are currently residing in the affected Creek Vista Apartments whereas 487 people are residing in Askari III.



Originally published in The News