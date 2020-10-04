Here's how you can register for Umrah in Saudi Arabia using the Eatmarna app

Few worshippers performing al-Fajr prayer at the Holy Kaaba, at the Grand Mosque complex in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Makkah on June 23, 2020 [STR/AFP via Getty Images]

If you're in Saudi Arabia and want to perform Umrah with ease, you can download the Eatmarna app and use it to register for the pilgrimage and avail transport easily.



Here are certain simple steps on how you can download the app and perform Umrah using it:

1. Download Eatmarna app for iOS or Android phones from PlayStore



2. Fill in Personal Details to register

3) Wait for the One time Password for security purposes

4) Enter the One time Password once recieved

5) Select which permit you require

6) Complete the Personal Information page which is required to continue with acquiring your permit.

7) Select the date for which you want the permit

8) Select the Time slot that you want perform the ritual

9) Select the Transportation centre

10) Read the instructions



11) See confirmation of the details you entered through the previous steps

12) Recieve a message of approval on your Mobile Device

13) Head to one of the transportation centers or gathering spots for pilgrims in Makkah



14) Show the permission to the official

15) Wear the face mask and adhere to COVID-19 precautionary moves

16) Avail transportation

17) Head to the Grand Mosque

18) After completion of Umrah rituals, head back to the transportation centers

