Here's how you can register for Umrah in Saudi Arabia using the Eatmarna app

Sunday Oct 04, 2020
If you're in Saudi Arabia and want to perform Umrah with ease, you can download the Eatmarna app and use it to register for the pilgrimage and avail transport easily.
Here are certain simple steps on how you can download the app and perform Umrah using it:
1. Download Eatmarna app for iOS or Android phones from PlayStore
2. Fill in Personal Details to register
3) Wait for the One time Password for security purposes
4) Enter the One time Password once recieved
5) Select which permit you require
6) Complete the Personal Information page which is required to continue with acquiring your permit.
7) Select the date for which you want the permit
8) Select the Time slot that you want perform the ritual
9) Select the Transportation centre
10) Read the instructions
11) See confirmation of the details you entered through the previous steps
12) Recieve a message of approval on your Mobile Device
13) Head to one of the transportation centers or gathering spots for pilgrims in Makkah
14) Show the permission to the official
15) Wear the face mask and adhere to COVID-19 precautionary moves
16) Avail transportation
17) Head to the Grand Mosque
18) After completion of Umrah rituals, head back to the transportation centers
After six months, Saudi Arabia on Sunday resumed the Umrah pilgrimage for hundreds of residents of the country amid stringent health measures in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hundreds of residents were welcomed into Makkah on Sunday who circled the Holy Kaaba along socially distanced paths.
The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques is received pilgrims. The pilgrims gathered at allocated sites in Makkah including Ajyad, Al-Shasha, Al-Gazzah and Al-Zahir, and were transported to the Kaaba in special buses.
Moreover, at least 1,000 employees have been appointed to monitor Umrah rituals at the Grand Mosque which is cleaned 10 times a day.
In order to ensure the safety of the Umrah pilgrims, thermal cameras have been placed at the entrances and inside halls of the Grand Mosque to monitor body temperature spikes and issue alerts if necessary.
The Kingdom took drastic measures to combat the pandemic and suspended the Umrah pilgrimage and prayers in mosques in mid-March.
Saudi Arabia also halted international flights and implemented a lockdown to prevent surge in virus cases.