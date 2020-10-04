Pilgrims flood Iraq's Karbala for Arbaeen despite coronavirus fears

Pilgrims gather for the Arbaeen ceremony around the Imam Hussein Shrine in the central Iraqi city of Karbala. — AFP/Files

KARBALA: Tens of thousands of worshippers have been flooding into Iraq's holy city of Karbala despite the COVID-19 pandemic for the pilgrimage of Arbaeen, one of the world's biggest religious gatherings.

Arbaeen marks the end of the 40-day mourning period for the seventh century martyrdom of Imam Hussain, the Prophet Mohammad (PBUH)'s grandson, falls on Thursday.

His martyrdom, a seminal moment in Islam, was mourned this year at the end of August during Ashura ceremonies in Iraq and other countries.

But unlike previous years, Iraq had closed its borders to non-residents, allowing only residents to take part in Ashura.

Iraq's borders opened for Arbaeen but with restrictions on Arbaeen arrivals, in a bid to stem the spread of coronavirus.

The virus has hit Iraq hard, with more than 375,000 people infected and almost 9,500 deaths.

In 2019, an estimated 14 million pilgrims flooded Iraq to attend Arbaeen, including about two million from neighbouring Iran.

This year, however, only 1,500 pilgrims per country are being allowed to fly into Iraq, while Iran has been authorised to send an additional 2,500 overland.

"Every day, between six and 10 planes land and more are coming in the days ahead," said Issa al-Shemmari, airport director in Najaf, another holy city south of Karbala.

In keeping with tradition, Iraqis have been walking to Karbala for Arbaeen from all over the country.

On roads to the city, "mawakib" tents have been erected to provide pilgrims with free food, drink and accommodation.

"We ate along the way and were able to disinfect ourselves," pilgrim Ali Hadi told AFP, on arrival in Karbala from the southern city of Basra.

Only few of the pilgrims around him wore mouth and nose coverings despite constant appeals from authorities and social distancing was being widely ignored.

In neighbouring Saudi Arabia on Sunday, mask-clad Muslims circled Islam's holiest site in Makkah along socially distanced paths, as authorities partially resumed the year-round Umrah pilgrimage with extensive health precautions.