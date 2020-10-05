Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Oct 05 2020
Max Ehrich expresses his feelings post breakup with fiancé Demi Lovato

‘Heartbroken’ Max Ehrich has expressed his feelings days after his breakup with fiancé and US singer Demi Lovato.

Max, who is busying in the shooting of his upcoming project in Atlanta, turned to his social media and shared his photo where he could be seen distressed.

He shared the picture with a broken-heart emoticon.

The actor’s fans dropped encouraging comments on the post and sent love, thoughts and prayers to him.

One fan wrote, “It's going to be ok! It's totally fine that you aren't your best right now but I will survive. Please be safe and make sure you are trying to stay strong and powerful. We love you and are always here when you need anything!!”

Demi and Max, who got engaged in July this year, announced their sudden split that wreaked havoc on social media last week as sources claimed the actor used her for his “self-promotion.”

