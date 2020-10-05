‘Our city is in pain’: Shaniera Akram disgusted at hapless state of Karachi's beaches

Shaniera Akram, who is also a philanthropist, said that the dismal state of the city has brought shame on the city, its culture and its people. Photo Courtesy:: Twitter/ Shaniera Akram

Shaniera Akram expressed her disgust at the hapless situation of Karachi's beaches, stating that images of them littered have "brought shame on our city, our people and on our culture."



Taking to Twitter, Akram said that the dismal state of the city is an embarrassment to our country. "Our city is in pain and it’s telling us every day. We are crying out for help but no body can hear us. This has got to stop! This has bought shame on our city, our people and on our culture. This is not who we are," she remarked.

In another tweet, she vented her anger after sharing a disheartening image of Karachi's Clifton beach: “I’m sick of this. We clean the beach again & again, only to have the city’s garbage dumped in our sea & sewerage lines, which eventually washes up on our shore. I’m not even going to the beach anymore. I’ve had enough."





