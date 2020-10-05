Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Oct 05 2020
By
APP

Coronavirus cases reach 225 in KP schools: health department

By
APP

Monday Oct 05, 2020

Body temperature of students being checked at school entrance as part of COVID-19 SOPs in Peshawar, on September 23, 2020. — APP/Files

PESHAWAR: The coronavirus infections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa schools have reached 225 after the reopening of educational institutions, the provincial health department's study said Monday.

The period covered in the study was from September 15 to October 3, the health department said.

The test results of 17,090 students, teachers, and other staff members came out negative, while 4,096 results were still awaited.

Read more: Schools shut due to violation of safety rules, not surge in infections, says education minister

The ratio of positive coronavirus cases in schools stood at 1.25%, the report said, adding that over 1,500 samples were being collected daily from the schools.

The report said that 22,222 samples have been collected from teachers, students, and staff, to date.

The samples were being collected randomly from schools in 17 districts, it added. 

KP has recorded a total of 38,076 coronavirus infections, more than 1,200 deaths, and over 36,000 recoveries, according to official statistics.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan Democratic Movement announces new schedule of anti-govt rallies

Pakistan Democratic Movement announces new schedule of anti-govt rallies
PSX sees selling pressure as KSE 100 Index loses 998 points on opening day of week

PSX sees selling pressure as KSE 100 Index loses 998 points on opening day of week

President Alvi calls on Kuwait’s emir, condoles death of former ruler Sheikh Sabah

President Alvi calls on Kuwait’s emir, condoles death of former ruler Sheikh Sabah
Kids are key COVID-19 superspreaders: study

Kids are key COVID-19 superspreaders: study

After years off the radar, Arshad 'Chaiwala' returns with his own cafe in Islamabad

After years off the radar, Arshad 'Chaiwala' returns with his own cafe in Islamabad
CSS Exams 2021: Application form, CSS Rules 2019 and Syllabus for Competitive Exams

CSS Exams 2021: Application form, CSS Rules 2019 and Syllabus for Competitive Exams
‘Our city is in pain’: Shaniera Akram disgusted at hapless state of Karachi's beaches

‘Our city is in pain’: Shaniera Akram disgusted at hapless state of Karachi's beaches
Spike in coronavirus cases during winter can be avoided if SOPs are followed: Asad Umar

Spike in coronavirus cases during winter can be avoided if SOPs are followed: Asad Umar
Shahbaz Sharif complains of 'inhumane treatment' by NAB officials

Shahbaz Sharif complains of 'inhumane treatment' by NAB officials
'Happy birthday PM Imran Khan': Twitter wishes premier on his birthday

'Happy birthday PM Imran Khan': Twitter wishes premier on his birthday
Mohammad Zubair appointed Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz's spokesperson

Mohammad Zubair appointed Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz's spokesperson
FIR lodged against Nawaz Sharif for 'criminal conspiracy'

FIR lodged against Nawaz Sharif for 'criminal conspiracy'

Latest

view all