People can be seen outside the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi's building. — Geo.tv/Files

KARACHI: The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) on Monday said the results of Intermediate Part-II pre-engineering group 2020 would be announced tomorrow — Tuesday.

The results will be released at 10:30am and would be uploaded on BIEK’s website — www.biek.edu.pk.

The students can also search for their results on the Android application "BIEK" that can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.