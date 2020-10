The picture of an FIA building. Photo: file

KARACHI: Senior officials were transferred and changed at the higher level in the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday.



Aamir Farooqui has been deployed as Director Immigration at FIA Islamabad whereas Mohammad Jaffer has been posted as Director Cyber Crimes Islamabad, according to a notification issued on Tuesday.

The notification also states that Dr Nasir Mahmood Sati has been posted as Director FIA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa zone.