'Rano' the bear gets much-needed respite after Karachi Zoo installs air-cooler in enclosure

Rano the bear seems happy after zoo administration installed an air-cooler in its enclosure. — Geo News screengrab

KARACHI: 'Rano' the bear was provided much-needed relief on Tuesday after the Karachi Zoo administration installed an air-cooler inside the animal's enclosure, following Sindh High Court's orders to do the same.

The air-cooler installed in Rano the bear's enclosure. — Geo News screengrab

The SHC ordered the zoo administration to install the air-cooler after citizens filed a petition seeking the relocation of the bear due to insufficient facilities and its worsening condition at the Karachi Zoo.

According to The News, the petitioners submitted that the bear required special attention for its survival and that Rano belonged to a breed called a Syrian brown bear.

The petitioners claimed that it had been forcibly separated from its parents, which was an act of cruelty as the baby bear was still at an early age and could not survive without the parents.

They said that Syrian brown bears can only survive in a cold atmosphere as its habitat was mountainous forests, grasslands and meadows. The lack of such an atmosphere had made the brown bear extinct from countries like Syria and its neighbouring region.