Govt working to ensure timely payment of media employees' salaries: Faraz

Information Minister Shibli Faraz while briefs media during an event. Photo: APP/Files

Information Minister Shibli Faraz on Wednesday said that the government is working on a mechanism under which it will ensure the timely payment of salaries to media employees.

While speaking to the media in Karachi, the federal minister stated that ever since he has been assigned this responsibility, the government has allocated approximately Rs1.5 billion to settle all dues owed to media houses.

“It is quite unfortunate that some channels and newspapers have not disbursed the salaries of their employees although the funds have already been allocated,” he added.

Stating that the government is currently working on a “mechanism" to ensure direct payments to media workers, the minister stressed that the issue is of high importance to the incumbent government and that the authorities will try their best to address the problem.

Earlier in May, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed to clear all outstanding dues of media houses before Eid.