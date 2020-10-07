UK publication mistakes satire piece on PM Imran Khan for news

Prime Minister Imran Khan. — Photo courtesy Imran Khan's Instagram account

Popular UK publication Mirror came across a satirical story on Prime Minister Imran Khan by a Pakistani publication and did a story based on the details within it, without realising the story is fictitious and intended for humour.



The story featured the prime minister criticising Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire and the Mirror jumped at the opportunity to cover the "news".

"Pakistan Prime Minister takes baffling swipe at Man Utd captain Harry Maguire," screamed the Mirror's headline. Unwittingly, the publication had based the story on the Pakistani prime minister from satire publication The Dependent known for its humorous take on local news.



"The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, has taken a bizarre swipe at Manchester United captain Harry Maguire and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after defending his leadership of the country," read the story on Mirror.



"The 1992 Cricket World Cup-winning captain has defended his various decision though, by pointing at United, who he claims have a demographic three times the size of Pakistan.

"Drawing on the perceived leaders at Old Trafford in Red Devils captain Maguire and boss Solskjaer, Khan insists he is not doing a worse job than those at Old Trafford," the news story read further.



However, a few hours after the story was posted, it apparently became obvious to someone at the publication that a gaffe had been made and hence it was taken down immediately.



You can read the original satire piece here.

