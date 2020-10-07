Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Oct 07 2020
By
Web Desk

UK publication mistakes satire piece on PM Imran Khan for news

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 07, 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan. — Photo courtesy Imran Khan's Instagram account

Popular UK publication Mirror came across a satirical story on Prime Minister Imran Khan by a Pakistani publication and did a story based on the details within it, without realising the story is fictitious and intended for humour.

The story featured the prime minister criticising Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire and the Mirror jumped at the opportunity to cover the "news".

"Pakistan Prime Minister takes baffling swipe at Man Utd captain Harry Maguire," screamed the Mirror's headline. Unwittingly, the publication had based the story on the Pakistani prime minister from satire publication The Dependent  known for its humorous take on local news.

"The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, has taken a bizarre swipe at Manchester United captain Harry Maguire and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after defending his leadership of the country," read the story on Mirror.

"The 1992 Cricket World Cup-winning captain has defended his various decision though, by pointing at United, who he claims have a demographic three times the size of Pakistan.

"Drawing on the perceived leaders at Old Trafford in Red Devils captain Maguire and boss Solskjaer, Khan insists he is not doing a worse job than those at Old Trafford," the news story read further.

However, a few hours after the story was posted, it apparently became obvious to someone at the publication that a gaffe had been made and hence it was taken down immediately.

You can read the original satire piece here.

More From Pakistan:

Sedition case: Capt Safdar, PML-N workers no-show at police station for 'fear of arrest'

Sedition case: Capt Safdar, PML-N workers no-show at police station for 'fear of arrest'
Two MQM workers convicted in Baldia factory fire case file appeal in SHC

Two MQM workers convicted in Baldia factory fire case file appeal in SHC
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to 'try' to register case against PM Imran Khan

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to 'try' to register case against PM Imran Khan
Govt working to ensure timely payment of media employees' salaries: Faraz

Govt working to ensure timely payment of media employees' salaries: Faraz
Ninth class exams in Quetta scheduled for Oct 8 postponed on account of Chehlum

Ninth class exams in Quetta scheduled for Oct 8 postponed on account of Chehlum

IHC summons Nawaz Sharif through newspaper advertisements after arrest warrants not received

IHC summons Nawaz Sharif through newspaper advertisements after arrest warrants not received
Babar Azam vows to face Zimbabwe fully prepared in upcoming series

Babar Azam vows to face Zimbabwe fully prepared in upcoming series
Girl, 18, arrested for 'stealing motorbikes' while disguised as a boy

Girl, 18, arrested for 'stealing motorbikes' while disguised as a boy
Erdogan's speech at UN gave courage to Kashmiris, Qureshi tells Turkish counterpart

Erdogan's speech at UN gave courage to Kashmiris, Qureshi tells Turkish counterpart
October 7: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market close update

October 7: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market close update
Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi takes charge as new chief of Pakistan Navy

Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi takes charge as new chief of Pakistan Navy

No closure of educational institutions from Oct 15, says Shafqat Mehmood

No closure of educational institutions from Oct 15, says Shafqat Mehmood

Latest

view all