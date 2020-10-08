Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Oct 08 2020
By
Web Desk

Stassi Schroeder reveals she tied the knot with Beau Clark last month

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 08, 2020

Former 'Vanderpump Rules' star, Stassi Schroeder, revealed on Wednesday that she got married to Beau Clark in September.

The pair got engaged in July 2019 in a proposal that aired last season on 'Vanderpump Rules'. They tied the knot in a very intimate and socially distanced ceremony last month.

The 32-year-old, who was fired from the Bravo reality series earlier this year for alleged racist behavior, shared a video of the special event on Instagram : "Today would’ve been our wedding day. We went and did it anyway."

She also wrote: "Married sept 2020. Hopefully Italian dream wedding oct 2021. I am so proud to be your wife."

The happy couple was set to wed in Italy where Clark’s family is from, but their plans were halted due to the ongoing pandemic.

