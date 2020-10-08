Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Oct 08 2020
By
Web Desk

USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 8

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 08, 2020

The following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market, on Thursday, October 8, 2020.

Also read: USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 7

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CurrencyBuying
Selling
Australian Dollar
115118
Canadian Dollar 
122124.5
China Yuan
24.0524.2
Euro
191194
Japanese Yen
1.561.59
Saudi Riyal
43.2543.8
UAE Dirham
44.3544.9
UK Pound Sterling
210214
US Dollar
163.65164.4

