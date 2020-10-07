Can't connect right now! retry
USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 7

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 07, 2020

The following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market, on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CurrencyBuyingSelling
Australian Dollar
116119
Canadian Dollar 
122.5125
China Yuan
24.2524.4
Euro
192195
Japanese Yen
1.581.61
Saudi Riyal
43.2543.8
UAE Dirham
44.3544.9
UK Pound Sterling
211.5214.5
US Dollar
163.75164.5

