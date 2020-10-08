Jennifer Aniston plans Hollywood shift for a ‘happier’ change

Jennifer Aniston is an iconic name in Hollywood, one who has cemented her ground like no other, however, it appears the mundane shifts in gear have tuckered the A-lister out and has adversely forced her into looking more towards a total career shift.

This is not the first time fans were left in a frenzy over Aniston’s career conversation. It was after her performance on The Morning Show that the actress left fans anxious and confused over her new career move.



However, in light of the social media turmoil her conversation amassed, a source close to the celebrity came out with an explanation.

The source even provided some insight into the actress’s next career transition when they spoke with Us Weekly. It was there that they were quoted saying, “She worked hard to make The Morning Show a success and seeing that happen has given her the confidence to move ahead with her ultimate dream of becoming a director. She enjoys being behind the camera and says it’s her destiny to make that switch.”

Plus with a "groundbreaking year" year under her belt, the Friends super-star reportedly believes it is the right move.

A separate source also commented on Aniston’s current mental state and admitted that she has been more "happier than she has ever been."

From her Friends reunion to her new biopic special, Aniston has reportedly been getting a number of interesting offers lately, some which could very well change the course of her entire career moving forward.

The biggest reason why Aniston is so excited over this potential move is that she has always been more of an optimist. The source explains, “Jen celebrates all aspects of her life — the good, the bad and the ugly — because it all defines who she is and where she’s at today.”