Pakistan reports ‘slight increase’ in COVID-19 positivity ratio

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) on Thursday was informed about the increase in the COVID-19 positivity ratio across Pakistan which has alarmed the policymakers.

In an update shared with the media after the meeting, the NCOC said a detailed review and emerging COVID-19 situation in the country was undertaken by the forum after opening up of various sectors with health guidelines and protocols.

The health experts briefed the participants on the pattern and prevalence of possible second wave in the world and particularly in the region.

“The forum was apprised that there is a slight increase in positivity ratio and no of cases across Pakistan through the overall situation remains stable.”

The participants were informed that there is a decline on following health guidelines on wearing of masks, social distancing and no mask no service protocols.

“Shaking hands has become a routine in total disregard to public safety and health,” it further added.

More to follow.