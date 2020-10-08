Can't connect right now! retry
Naya Rivera’s ex Ryan Dorsey, sister Nickayla have no regrets over move-in decision

Thursday Oct 08, 2020

After the death of American actor Naya Rivera, her ex-husband Ryan Dorsey and sister Nickayla had moved in together.

And while the move had sparked quite a lot of controversy, the two have no regrets about the decision as it was taken solely for the well-being of Ryan and Naya’s four-year-old son, Josey.

A source spilled to People about how Nickayla’s presence is helping Ryan raise Josey and he is extremely thankful that she is there to support him.

“It helps him that he’s not alone with Josey. He’s very grateful for her. Ryan knows that Josey will thrive with her around,” the source said.

Earlier, Nickayla had addressed chitchat around her decision to move in with Ryan, saying: "Showing up for my nephew, even though I can't show up for myself. Im not concerned with the ways things look because no one can see each agonizing moment we all endure."

