Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Oct 08 2020
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle fans baffled as website emerges about her presidential campaign

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 08, 2020

Talk around Meghan Markle’s future in politics has been spiraling out of control ever since her departure from the British royal family.

However, now fans of the former actor have come across a website dedicated specifically to her probable future political career, which instantly led to a meltdown on social media.

The website is titled Meghan for President 2020 and had come to surface only 27 days prior to the general election in the United States.

The platform is filled with photos of the Duchess of Sussex rubbing shoulders with public figures from all walks of life.

The website’s false claims about Meghan running for the Oval Office this year has sent fans in a tizzy and stirred confusion.

Many also started speculating whether or not this could be laying out the base of the duchess’s future career in politics.

Meghan’s presidential bid has been talked about by a number of people as royal expert Katie Nicholl had also encouraged her to go forth during her talk with Vanity Fair.

"One of the reasons she was so keen not to give up her American citizenship was so she had the option to go into politics. I think if Meghan and Harry ever gave up their titles she would seriously consider running for president,” Nicholl said. 

More From Entertainment:

Kaia Gerber teams up with Joe Biden’s granddaughters to talk about the elections

Kaia Gerber teams up with Joe Biden’s granddaughters to talk about the elections

Prince William spills the beans on his ‘easy’ secrets to getting children to sleep

Prince William spills the beans on his ‘easy’ secrets to getting children to sleep
Meghan Markle refuses to ‘waver’ in face of privacy lawsuit: report

Meghan Markle refuses to ‘waver’ in face of privacy lawsuit: report
Kate Middleton’s shockingly ‘private’ personality unearthed

Kate Middleton’s shockingly ‘private’ personality unearthed
Princess Diana was threatened to be cast out by Prince Philip if she failed to ‘fit in’

Princess Diana was threatened to be cast out by Prince Philip if she failed to ‘fit in’
How Kate Middleton manages to deal with Prince William’s anger issues

How Kate Middleton manages to deal with Prince William’s anger issues

Prince George is heartbroken seeing the 'real world': ‘I don't want to watch this anymore’

Prince George is heartbroken seeing the 'real world': ‘I don't want to watch this anymore’
Royal relative reproves Prince Harry, Meghan Markle fame in US

Royal relative reproves Prince Harry, Meghan Markle fame in US
Shawn Mendes announces collab with Justin Bieber: ‘My favourite artist’

Shawn Mendes announces collab with Justin Bieber: ‘My favourite artist’
Kristen Stewart details how she is preparing to step into the role Princess Diana

Kristen Stewart details how she is preparing to step into the role Princess Diana
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are the ‘least’ eco-friendly royals despite their activism

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are the ‘least’ eco-friendly royals despite their activism

Orlando Bloom spills the beans on Daisy Bloom’s uncanny resemblance to her mum

Orlando Bloom spills the beans on Daisy Bloom’s uncanny resemblance to her mum

Latest

view all