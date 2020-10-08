Meghan Markle fans baffled as website emerges about her presidential campaign

Talk around Meghan Markle’s future in politics has been spiraling out of control ever since her departure from the British royal family.

However, now fans of the former actor have come across a website dedicated specifically to her probable future political career, which instantly led to a meltdown on social media.

The website is titled Meghan for President 2020 and had come to surface only 27 days prior to the general election in the United States.

The platform is filled with photos of the Duchess of Sussex rubbing shoulders with public figures from all walks of life.

The website’s false claims about Meghan running for the Oval Office this year has sent fans in a tizzy and stirred confusion.

Many also started speculating whether or not this could be laying out the base of the duchess’s future career in politics.

Meghan’s presidential bid has been talked about by a number of people as royal expert Katie Nicholl had also encouraged her to go forth during her talk with Vanity Fair.

"One of the reasons she was so keen not to give up her American citizenship was so she had the option to go into politics. I think if Meghan and Harry ever gave up their titles she would seriously consider running for president,” Nicholl said.