Jane Fonda quits shopping to 'protect environment'

Jane Fonda has revealed that she's quit shopping in order to protect the environment.



In an interview with a magazine, the 82-year-old actress conceded that she is still using clothes that were in her wardrobe 30 years ago.

Sharing the reason behind her decision to wear old clothes, the actress said she doesn’t want to “waste” perfectly good items by throwing them out as she’s worried it could have a negative impact on the environment.

“We have to not waste so much. We have to be satisfied with less. I’m trying to not buy anything new anymore, no new clothing. But I also understand that I can say that because I still wear what I wore 30 years ago, and I have a lot of clothes, so it’s easy for me.”

She also urged people to “pay attention” to what they buy, adding that it has been easier for her to let go of some of her luxuries because of her privileged background.