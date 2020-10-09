Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Oct 09 2020
By
Web Desk

Scott Disick not 'settling down with anyone' after Sofia Richie heartbreak

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 09, 2020

Scott Disick not 'settling down with anyone' after Sofia Richie heartbreak

Soctt Disick is not planning to be involved with anyone in particular as he continues his string of romance with a different woman everyday after calling it quits with Sofia Richie.

According to a source, Disick is not “settling down with anyone” following his split from Richie in mid-August. “He’s playing the field.”

Last week, he was spotted grabbing dinner with Bella Banos in Nobu, Malibu.

“At first, Scott was just my friend, but he got to know me on a different level. We’re super connected,” Banos said. “Scott will call and say, ‘I miss you. I want to see you.’ He always flies me to wherever he is. We spend so much time together.”

Seeing Disick jump back into the dating pool has hit a raw nerve” for Richie. “She still isn’t over him," a separate insider said.

The 22-year-old supermodel was supportive of Disick although he just wanted to focus on his kids.

For Richie, getting back together with Disick would be “easy,” the source added. “But she doesn’t want to go backward.”

More From Entertainment:

Jannat Mirza becomes first Pakistani TikToker to amass 10 million followers

Jannat Mirza becomes first Pakistani TikToker to amass 10 million followers
Brad Pitt's sweetheart Nicole Poturalski teases him with new post

Brad Pitt's sweetheart Nicole Poturalski teases him with new post
'Ertugrul' star Esra Bilgic enthralls fans with her stellar performance in 'Ramo': Watch new trailer

'Ertugrul' star Esra Bilgic enthralls fans with her stellar performance in 'Ramo': Watch new trailer
Ertugrul: Aslıhan Hatun actress teases fans with upcoming project

Ertugrul: Aslıhan Hatun actress teases fans with upcoming project

Cristiano Ronaldo's ladylove Georgina Rodriguez looks stunning as she appears in Paris

Cristiano Ronaldo's ladylove Georgina Rodriguez looks stunning as she appears in Paris
Jurassic World' sequel production suspended after positive COVID-19 tests

Jurassic World' sequel production suspended after positive COVID-19 tests
Charlize Theron shares 'much needed good news'

Charlize Theron shares 'much needed good news'
Jane Fonda quits shopping to 'protect environment'

Jane Fonda quits shopping to 'protect environment'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will surprise royal fans on this year's Christmas: report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will surprise royal fans on this year's Christmas: report
Amber Heard accused of stalking social media accounts supporting Johnny Depp

Amber Heard accused of stalking social media accounts supporting Johnny Depp
Megan Fox's boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly says he is directing a new project

Megan Fox's boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly says he is directing a new project
Prince Harry has ‘little understanding of a happy family’ due to Princess Diana pain

Prince Harry has ‘little understanding of a happy family’ due to Princess Diana pain

Latest

view all