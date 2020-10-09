Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Oct 09 2020
Prince William was more 'rambunctious' Prince Harry: report

Friday Oct 09, 2020

Prince William was more ‘rambunctious’ Prince Harry: report

While Prince Harry has always been seen as the ‘wild child’ of the royal household, it was actually Prince William who carried the true spunk throughout his youth.

According to royal author and expert Robert Lacey, an incident occurred back when Princess Diana and Prince Charles were together that truly showcased just how rowdy Prince William was.

Per an extract from the book, Battle of Brothers: The Inside Story of a Family in Tumult, Prince Charles and Princess Diana were taking a trip from London to Highgrove for the weekend and it was there that the Princess’s former bodyguard Ken Wharfe recalls an interesting exchange between the future king and his spare brother.

Lancy claims, "According to Wharfe, Harry and his brother got embroiled in an argument in the back seat of the car, with their nanny vainly seeking to referee the dispute. 'You’ll be king one day,' said the 4-year-old Harry. 'I won’t. So I can do what I want.'" That was the point when Prince Harry’s bad boy personality was born, all at the tender age of 10. 

