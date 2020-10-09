Can't connect right now! retry
Video of Kim Seokjin admiring Brad Pitt continues to be BTS fan favourite

Brad Pitt's fame knows no border as the Hollywood hunk has entertained millions across the globe over the years.

The actor recently won his first Oscar for his speculator performance in "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood".

 Among millions of fans who would give anything to catch a glimpse of the star is a member of the South Korean boy band BTS.

A video of one of the BTS member continues to be fan favorite in which he was asked about his favorite American actor and the one he would like to collaborate with.  

BTS fans love the fact that Kim Seokjin is a big fan of Hollywood hunk Brad Pitt and wants to collaborate with the "Fight Club" actor.

A video fo Seokjin 's views about Brad Pitt continue to be the favorite clip of the actor and BTS fans.

In the viral video, Kim Seokjin expresses his desire to collaborate with Brad Pitt.

As Kim speaks a member of the crowd is heard yelling that Brad Pitt is single now.


