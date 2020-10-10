Can't connect right now! retry
In a first, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take part in podcast surrounding mental health

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are using their voice to educate about the importance of mental health, in a first-of-its kind podcast. 

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be making their podcast debut, on World Mental Health Day to emphasise the importance of mental health.

For the purpose, Harry and Meghan have joined hands with the Teenager Therapy podcast — hosted by five seniors at an Anaheim, California high school — to mark the day.

The episode will see the light of day on Saturday, showcasing Meghan and Harry's conversation about placing utmost importance on mental health and eradicating any stigma around it.

During the course of their discussion, Harry even got a new nickname, Hello! magazine reports.

He was addressed as the 'Big H' when host Gael asked Harry what he likes to be called and the Duke replied that he is fine with anything.

Although Meghan and Harry retained their royal titles after royal exit, they now prefer to simply go by 'Meghan and Harry.'

While attending a Travalyst conference in Edinburgh, Scotland this past February, Harry asked people to "just call me Harry."

