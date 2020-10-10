Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Oct 10 2020
By
Web Desk

Pakistan plans crackdown on toxic cosmetic products

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 10, 2020

Last month, the Punjab government had approved the Punjab Drug Amendment Bill 2020 to ensure that the production of cosmetics is at par with international standards. Photo: Geo.tv/File

ISLAMABAD: The government has planned a crackdown on production, marketing and sale of toxic cosmetic products over complaints about the use of mercury in beauty creams and the skin problems caused by them among women, The News reported on Saturday.

The crackdown would be launched especially against skin whitening creams after December.

According to State Minister For Climate Change Zartaj Gul, the ministry will conduct a workshop to be attended by skin experts and CEOs of the national and international brands to advocate the phasing out of mercury from cosmetic products before the imposition of a ban on the marketing of those products.

Read more: Mahira Khan says she has rejected fairness cream ads since start of career

The government had no plan to shut down the cosmetic industry, she said, adding that the authorities have instead planned the elimination of toxic cosmetic products from the market and protection of the industry overall.

Last month, the Punjab government had approved the Punjab Drug Amendment Bill 2020 to ensure that the production of cosmetics is at par with international standards.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had said that the provincial cabinet has approved the Punjab Drug Amendment Bill in the wider interest of the people.

He had said that those who manufacture and sell counterfeit cosmetics are playing with the health of the people and lamented that the "mafia" that manufactures and sells counterfeit cosmetics operated without fear of reproach.

The chief minister went on to say that it was due to the dereliction of the concerned institutions in the past that the people were robbed of their health and money.

Stressing that the amendment bill would ensure the manufacture of cosmetics in accordance with international standards, Buzdar said that now beauty products would be free from ingredients that cause cancer, allergies, and skin diseases.

More From Pakistan:

Jamaat-e-Islami chief rules out joining opposition alliance against PTI

Jamaat-e-Islami chief rules out joining opposition alliance against PTI
Punjab IGP forms JIT to probe sedition case against Nawaz Sharif, aides

Punjab IGP forms JIT to probe sedition case against Nawaz Sharif, aides
PCB withdraws woman cricketer from camp after COVID-19 test comes positive

PCB withdraws woman cricketer from camp after COVID-19 test comes positive
MSR should be granted bail, says Barrister Ali Zafar

MSR should be granted bail, says Barrister Ali Zafar
BIEK to announce intermediate Part-II General Science 2020 results tomorrow

BIEK to announce intermediate Part-II General Science 2020 results tomorrow
Pakistan's top TikToker Jannat Mirza calls for removal of PTA ban

Pakistan's top TikToker Jannat Mirza calls for removal of PTA ban
PML-N workers, angry at Jalil Sharaqpuri's 'betrayal', place 'lota' on his head

PML-N workers, angry at Jalil Sharaqpuri's 'betrayal', place 'lota' on his head
5 more Islamabad educational institutions sealed as coronavirus cases emerge

5 more Islamabad educational institutions sealed as coronavirus cases emerge
7 Pakistani TikTok stars who will feel the pinch of PTA's ban

7 Pakistani TikTok stars who will feel the pinch of PTA's ban
PPP chairman says resignation from parliament on the cards

PPP chairman says resignation from parliament on the cards
Fury, celebration as Pakistanis go wild on social media over TikTok ban

Fury, celebration as Pakistanis go wild on social media over TikTok ban
Karachi to experience hot, dry weather for next 4-5 days: Met Office

Karachi to experience hot, dry weather for next 4-5 days: Met Office

Latest

view all