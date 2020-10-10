Indian actress Sana Khan says she is turning to religion, quits career

Apart from reality shows,Sana Khan was featured in many Hindi and regional language films. Photo Courtesy: NDTV/Telly Chakkar

Indian actress of Big Boss fame Sana Khan has bid goodbye to Bollywood and her acting career in order to spend her life "in the service of humanity" and following the orders of her “Creator”.

The announcement follows on the heels of Sana Khan's messy and much publicised break-up with dancer Melvin Louis earlier this year.

The 33-year old actress made the announcement in Hindi, English and Urdu, where she mentioned how grateful she is for whatever she was able to achieve in her career so far.

"Today I am talking to you standing at a crucial juncture of my life. For years, I have been living the Showbiz (film industry) life, and during this time I have been blessed with all kinds of fame, honour and wealth from my fans for which I am grateful to them,” Khan wrote on social media.

Read more: Farhan Akhtar hoping for Zaira Wasim's return to Bollywood



Thanking her fans for their immense love and support during all these years in her statement, the actress said: "But for a few days now, I have been possessed of the realization that: Is the real purpose of man's coming into this world only to chase wealth and fame?”

Sana Khan's detailed post of her quitting the industry shared on social media. Photo Courtesy: Timesnownews.com

“Isn't it a part of his/her duty to spend his/her life in the service of those who are needy and helpless? Shouldn't a person think that he/she could die at any moment? And what will happen to him after he/she is no more? I have been searching for answers to these two questions for a long period of time, especially the second question as to what will happen to me after my death?,” she said in her post.

Sana Khan congratulated on decision

Following the announcement, religious scholar Maulana Taqi Usmani congratulated her for “setting an example of courage and bravery”.

Taking to Twitter, the scholar said: “Congratulations to Bollywood actress Sana Khan for turning her life towards the pleasure of Allah Almighty and setting an example of courage and determination.”

“May Allah Almighty grant her perfect perseverance and help her step by step and help her in this world and the hereafter,” he added.

Prolific career

Apart from reality shows, Khan was featured in many Hindi and regional language films.



According to Indian media, she made her debut in Bollywood with “Yehi Hai High Society” in 2005 and went on to star in movies like “Halla Bol”, “Jai Ho”, “Wajah Tum Ho” and “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.” She also acted in Tamil movies like Silambattam".

Khan also participated in reality shows such as “Bigg Boss” (season six) and “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6”.