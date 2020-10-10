Six minor boys get bail in Karachi University harassment case

The University of Karachi entrance gate. — Photo courtesy Facebook

Six teenager boys, who were arrested for allegedly harassing IBA students at the University of Karachi (KU), were granted bail by a local court which also sought an investigation report from the police within 14 days.

According to a news report published in The News on Saturday — the Mubina Town police presented the suspects – who are said to be minors, before a judicial magistrate of District East to seek their physical remand for interrogation.

Objecting to the physical remand for allegedly harassing IBA students at KU, the defence counsel insisted that his clients were not adults and the case against them was without any merit. He requested the court to grant bail to the suspects.

The judge, while ordering the suspects to submit sureties of Rs20,000 each to secure their release, approved the bail and dismissed the investigation officer’s request for remand.

Read more: Karachi University harassment incident highly deplorable: IBA

The suspects, who are said to be residents of the KU’s staff colony, were handed over by the varsity administration to police on Thursday after students of the main campus of the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), which is located inside the KU, complained on social media of alleged harassment and intimidation on the campus.

The news broke when a student of the institute, Syed Saheer Ali, shared shocking details on his social media about the incident – in which he claimed he and his female friend were harassed and abused by a group of 10 young men in the university while he was returning after dropping one of the female students at the IBA Girls Hostel.

The authorities took prompt action in this regard after the issue was highlighted on media and arrested six teenagers from the varsity premises who are said to be the children of staffers of the university.

The institute thanked the KU security staff and the law enforcement agencies for taking prompt action and stated that the IBA security personnel remained in coordination with the affected students and the concerned authorities.