NASA's International Space Station to remain visible in Karachi skies till Oct 21

NASA's International Space Station will be visible in the skies of Karachi until October 21.



The International Space Station is a large spacecraft in Earth's orbit, used to house astronauts and cosmonauts, while the space station also has a unique science laboratory.

According to astronomer Dr Muhammad Shahid Qureshi, the International Space Station is very bright and looks brighter than the 30 brightest stars.

The details of the sightings that will begin from October 5. Photo Courtesy: NASA/Spot the station

He also said that sometimes its brightness is more visible than all the other planets. These days, the International Space Station can be easily seen with the naked eye at certain times of the day, he added.

The ISS sightings are possible from Monday October 5, 2020 through Wednesday October 21, 2020.

Information on when and how long the space station can be seen is available on NASA’s official website.

Moreover, the time and the duration of viewing the space station can also be accessed on NASA’s Spot the Station website.



